A man was arrested for ignoring road blocks and nearly hitting runners during Sunday’s Ironman Wisconsin triathlon, Madison police reported Friday.

At around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers moved the blockade in the area of North Broom and West Mifflin streets to allow an emergency vehicle to pass through and as that was happening the driver of a sedan attempted to pass through as well, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers told the driver to use an alternate route, and he then drove around the block and when he encountered another barricade, he went through it, barely missing an officer and several runners, Fryer said.

The driver, Devinn B. Taufner, 23, eventually pulled into a parking garage in the 300 block of West Dayton Street and was arrested and jailed on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, Fryer said.