Three Janesville police officers were injured Thursday in arresting wo men who resisted while being taken into custody in separate incidents, Janesville police reported.

At about 2 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to motor vehicle crash at the Milton Lawns Cemetery in the 2400 block of Milton Avenue and found Turner Beernink showing signs of impairment. Beernink attempted to flee on foot and officers chased and Beernink, who resisted arrest, breaking the arm of one officer, Deputy Chief Chad Pearson said in a statement.

Beernink, 27, of Milton, had to be Tased to get him under control enough to arrest him. Police determined that the vehicle Beernink crashed was stolen from a local bar and he was jailed on tentative charges of third offense OWI, cause substantial injury to officer, operating motor vehicle without owner consent, resist/obstruct, felony bail jumping, and five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, Pearson said.

At about 9 p.m. Thursday, officers investigating a child neglect complaint found a young child alone in a vehicle parked in the parking lot of The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave. The adult responsible for the child, Richard Gardner, 45 of Janesville, had been in the bar for several hours, Pearson said.

When officers attempted to detain Gardner, he resisted arrest and ran back into the bar. Two Janesville officers and Gardner sustained minor injuries, Pearson said.

Gardner was jailed on tentative charges of cause substantial injury to officer, battery to law enforcement, and child neglect, Pearson said.