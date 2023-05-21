Whitewater police said they arrested a 68-year-old man for a gas station robbery on Friday.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, police received a report of a robbery at the Marathon station at 1138 W. Main St. in Whitewater, Chief Dan Meyer said in a statement.

The robber displayed an object believed to be a weapon, forced an employee to open the cash register, and then stole money from the register, Meyer said.

Officers were able to identify the robber seen on surveillance footage from previous contacts with him, Meyer said.

Police went to the 68-year-old Whitewater man’s home, but he was not there. He was later reported to be in the area and shortly after 8 a.m. they found him near his residence. He fled on foot and resisted officers’ attempts to arrest him until they used a Taser, Meyer sad.

The majority of the money reported stolen in the robbery was recovered, Meyer said.

The man was taken to the Walworth County Jail on tentative charges of robbery, two counts of resisting officer, and disorderly conduct, Meyer said.

