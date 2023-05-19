Tammy James has not seen or heard from her son in six months.

She last spoke with Christopher Miller on Nov. 18 after he learned he had a warrant out for his arrest.

James encouraged her son to take care of his legal problems. But early the next day, the Wisconsin State Patrol tried to pull him over for speeding and Miller, 27, tried to get away. After leading a trooper on a high-speed chase, Miller ran into the countryside off Interstate 90 just south of Janesville. He was wearing only a sweatshirt and jogging pants on a night when the low dropped to 19 degrees.

He left his cellphone behind in the car. No one has heard from him since.

Confused about which way he ran, police missed their best chance at apprehending Miller. A coordinated, multi-agency search for him would not take place until more than 48 hours later.

Since that night, holidays and birthdays have come and gone. Miller missed the birth of his fifth child, and James' pleasant memories of her son fixing her car, or their dreams of starting a house-flipping or cleaning business, have become painful. The family has led search parties through the rural wooded areas of Rock County. They've hired a private investigator, made media appearances and staged protests at law enforcement offices, the governor's mansion and the State Capitol.

"I'm trying to stay focused and try not to break, literally," James said. "I've been more emotional now as the days continue to pass by."

The family requested information on the case to learn as much as they could about law enforcement's handling of the case. They received internal State Patrol dispatch audio and text messages in which dispatchers complained about them and laughed about the situation. In texts on the phone of a State Patrol sergeant, someone said Miller's family should "work on their grammar" and that the family should look for him in "chiraq," a slang term comparing Chicago to Iraq because of its gun violence.

The messages and documents have led James and her family to believe that authorities aren't looking as hard for her son because he is Black.

"If Christopher was white, they would still be looking for him," she said. "The outrage would be tremendous. I just feel like they didn't care."

Miller's family recognizes that he made mistakes. He was no stranger to law enforcement. Dane County authorities had issued the warrant for his arrest because he didn't submit a DNA sample to comply with the terms of a plea he made to resisting arrest charge in April 2022. With the plea, charges of possession of marijuana, battery and disorderly conduct were dismissed. When he ran from State Patrol in November, he also had about 2.2 ounces of marijuana in his vehicle.

But that doesn't make him undeserving of efforts to find him, his family said.

Rock County Sheriff's Office Capt. Mark Thompson, whose agency first led the investigation into Miller's disappearance, said there is no bias against Miller or his family. He said the concerted search for Miller did not begin until days after his disappearance because it happened over a weekend when resources are thin.

"Him not having contact with his family has always been concerning to us, but at this point we don't have much further to go," Thompson said, adding that a renewed search for Miller might start this spring.

The chase

It was just past 2 a.m. on Nov. 19 when State Patrol trooper Derek Ketelboeter spotted Miller driving 94 mph in a silver Mazda. As Ketelboter turned on his patrol car's lights, Miller began speeding away and turned off his vehicle's headlights, according to video of the chase given to the State Journal by his family. Miller's Mazda had fled from State Patrol earlier that month, too, a State Patrol sergeant said in dispatch audio.

"I'm like, 'He's done this before. He ain't no scrub,'" Ketelboeter is seen on video saying to fellow state trooper Lawrence Horwood minutes after Miller had disappeared. "He knows what he's doing."

The pursuit lasted about seven minutes and reached speeds of 123 mph, according to Ketelboeter's report and dash cam footage. While briefly getting off the interstate to change directions, Miller crashed into a stoplight. Back on the interstate, with one tire blown out, Miller's car came to a stop on the right shoulder just south of Avalon Road.

Ketelboter jumped out of his cruiser, gun drawn, and yelled at Miller to turn the car off and come out with his hands up. Instead, Miller ran. Ketelboter didn't run after him because he didn't know if anyone else was in the car, according to footage.

"You ever wonder if it’s things like this where, then they have to get out and suffer through the cold, that they start wondering whether or not they made the right choice in life?" Ketelboeter said to Horwood in the video.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found about 2.2 ounces of marijuana. While possession of marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, Ketelboeter remarked that "it's not an insane amount of weed."

Ketelboeter referred the case to to Rock County prosecutors for possible charges, including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, recklessly endangering safety, hit and run, resisting, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing an officer.

So far, Miller only has been charged with seven traffic violations, which the Rock County District Attorney's Office later asked to be dismissed.

In a voicemail message to the Wisconsin State Journal, the District Attorney's Office said it has not charged Miller because prosecutors are still reviewing the six-month-old case. They have not returned follow-up calls.

Miscommunication

Rock County deputies arrived at the scene within minutes of Miller's escape and set up a perimeter to find him. But miscommunication between Ketelboeter, dispatchers and deputies about whether Miller ran to the south or west caused the perimeter to quickly get "busted," or compromised, Deputy Joshua Peterson can be heard saying in a body cam video.

"How did they not communicate that more effectively?" Peterson, who had a search dog with him, exclaimed to other deputies after a few minutes of searching, according to the video. "It was called out poorly."

In a letter to Miller's family, State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan assured them that the search continued that night. Deputies with Dane and Rock counties looked for Miller for three hours, including with a drone, Carnahan said.

But that wasn't true.

Dane County deputies did not participate in the search at the scene. A drone was not flown that night, and the perimeter to search for Miller was broken down after an hour, according to State Patrol and Rock County documents.

Rock County deputies did attempt to fly a drone. But department policy requires the pilot to clear the flight with air traffic controllers at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, and no one there answered the phone, so the aircraft never took off.

In response to questions about the inaccuracies in Carnahan's letter to the family, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Office of Public Affairs said the letter was based on preliminary documentation and reports related to the search for Miller that had been filed with different case numbers.

"Because of this, they were missed during the initial records query," the Department of Transportation said.

'Disheartening'

Over the next two days, law enforcement showed a reluctance to look for Miller due to lack of resources and his status as a fugitive, not a missing person, according to dispatch audio.

At first, a State Patrol dispatcher told Miller's family that troopers had had no contact with him and told them to call other law enforcement agencies. Later, the dispatcher told Miller's fiancée that no troopers were available for a search effort.

Another dispatcher later called Miller's mother "irate" and "not easy to deal with for everyone."

After continued calls to the State Patrol from Miller's loved ones about what they should do, the dispatcher said: "Now I have Tammy, that guy's mother, on the phone and she's in tears and all upset because they haven't seen him in 17 hours and nobody's doing anything to help her find him."

Upon getting the dispatch audio through a records request, Miller's fiancée, Mallory Duerst, called the dispatchers' tone and comments "unprofessional" and "disheartening."

"I was disgusted," Duerst said. "To actually sit back and hear that. To hear them say that among themselves and almost laugh like it was a joke or that we were bothering them when we were concerned about our loved one's life."

That weekend, some efforts were made to look for Miller. About 24 hours after the chase, Ketelboeter checked a field by the interstate and walked along railroad tracks to the southwest of where Miller was last seen.

In footage given to the family, Ketelboeter searched a culvert for about seven minutes and a ditch for about nine minutes.

In the afternoon on Nov. 20, the State Patrol flew a plane over the scene for about two hours and Rock County searched a nearby subdivision with a spotlight.

The search begins

The next day, Nov. 21, more than 48 hours after Miller disappeared, law enforcement launched their most robust search for him.

In the next week, Rock County, the State Patrol and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources searched the area using drones, dogs and utility task vehicles, according to law enforcement documents. On Nov. 22, 28 law enforcement officers spent eight hours looking for Miller, Thompson said.

The searches on those days combed through a subdivision, a pig farm, a rail yard, other private property and more.

In the end, the only piece of evidence collected was a piece of black fabric lodged in a barb wire fence about 200 yards from where Miller's Mazda came to a stop on the highway, according to Rock County reports.

"I was actually surprised we were not able to find him," Rock County's Thompson said. "Usually when someone runs from us, they turn up a few days later."

Miller could still be in the area, or he could have fled or been picked up by someone, Thompson said.

After days of searching, Rock County detective Dwayne Shaw and Madison Police Captain Kelly Beckett agreed on Nov. 28 that Madison would be the primary investigating agency, according to Rock County reports.

The coming weeks saw sporadic attempts and follow-ups to locate Miller. The last documented search for Miller came on Dec. 19. That day, Rock County deputies searched a salvage yard in Janesville using a dog and UTV. They found nothing.

In early December, text messages on the cellphone of State Patrol Sgt. Adam Zoch obtained by the family briefly discussed Miller's case. The exchange, which State Patrol is now investigating for code of conduct violations, went as follows:

"They need to work on their grammar."

"Mallory (Duerst) is pregnant (laughing emoji). Dude dipped."

"There is a find Christopher Miller Facebook group. They were supposedly doing a search yesterday."

"They should start in chiraq."

'Good and bad days'

Miller's family continues to look for answers and last met with representatives from Rock County, State Patrol and Madison police in mid-December, which took place before the bulk of records from the case were released to them.

Madison police closed the case in February in order to release documents to the family.

"There's good and bad days," Duerst said.

"We're trying to stay hopeful, but we know if he were somewhere safe and had access to a phone he would have called," she said. "At this point we want him found regardless and we want to know really what happened to him."

Searches of the area where Miller disappeared by family and volunteers continue, and a more than 1,000-person strong Facebook group share tips and theories about the case.

"He is more than just another Black criminal like they paint him out to be," Duerst wrote in the Facebook group recently. "He deserves more than this. The police failed him, his whole family and children. This shouldn't have happened."