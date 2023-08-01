A woman suffered potentially life-threatening injuries Monday in what Madison police are calling a “weapons violation,” without specifying the weapon involved.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to an address in the 5700 block of Raymond Road for a weapons violation and contacted the injured woman, who was immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment, Sgt. Daniel Sherrick said in a statement.

The woman appears to be the intended target in the incident, which remains under investigation led by the department's Violent Crimes Unit, Sherrick said.

No arrests have been reported.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Information can be shared anonymously. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest also may qualify for a monetary reward.