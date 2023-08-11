A 37-year old man is in custody after Madison Police say he threatened someone with a box cutter during a dispute about money on West Wilson Street Thursday afternoon.
Police were dispatched to an altercation in the 500 block of West Wilson Street at 3:53 p.m., where the suspect had armed himself with a box cutter and threatened the victim over money the victim allegedly owed him.
Police arrested the man on a charge of disorderly conduct while armed.
Did you know TSA prohibits these innocent items from being in your carry-on bag?
1. English Christmas Crackers
Much to the dismay of British travelers, English Christmas crackers are prohibited by the TSA.
The small, popular party favor is used to celebrate Christmas and other special occasions. When popped, it creates a “bang” sound with the help of a minuscule amount of gunpowder stored inside.
FIlckr https://flic.kr/p/7zdXAs
2. Ink and toner cartridges
According to the U.S. Transportation Administration, ink and toner cartridges that are more than 16-ounces in weight pose a risk to air travel security and are banned from both carry-on and checked baggage.
3. Most sports equipment
Sports equipment like baseball bats, hockey sticks and golf clubs can be used as bludgeons and are prohibited in the cabin of airplanes. If you wish to travel with these items, they must be stored and transported in checked baggage.
Pixabay
4. Aerosol insecticide
As long as they aren’t labeled “hazardous material,” aerosol insecticides can be transported in checked baggage. However, you could have your can of bug spray swiftly confiscated if you try to bring it through TSA.
Texas A&M
5. Bang Snaps
The highly entertaining (and rather annoying) childhood toys known as Bang Snaps, Bang Pops, or TNT Pop-Its are strictly prohibited in both checked and carry-on baggage. This is most likely due to the small amounts of explosive silver fulminate stored inside of each tiny pouch of fun.
Eagle novelties
6. Cooking spray
Although it’s highly unlikely you would ever be traveling with a can of Pam, you should know that it is considered a restricted item according to TSA’s standards. Cooking spray cannot be transported by air travel in checked or carry-on baggage.
Pixabay
7. Foam toy swords
If you’re traveling to or from a certain fairytale-themed amusement park, be sure to explain to your young prince and princess that their foam swords must travel separately in a checked bag.
Dreamstime
8. Wrapped gifts
One way TSA could ruin your holiday mood is by unwrapping a gift you spent time packaging. Unless you want your gifts to be unwrapped and reconstructed with TSA tape, you may want to wait until arriving at your final destination before wrapping presents.
Pixabay
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 7
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration, all Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone devices are banned from air travel in the United States.
The ban was initiated in 2016 after a series of recalls on the device were ordered due to its tendency to spontaneously combust.
“Device owners have experienced documented incidents of dangerous evolution of heat with both recalled and replacement Samsung Galaxy Note7 devices,” the Department of Transportation said in a statement. “Anyone violating the ban may be subject to criminal prosecution in addition to fines.”
John Biehlr on Flickr https://flic.kr/p/LgLdek
