The Waupun Police Department is investigating an apparent suicide that took place during a domestic disturbance investigation Friday night.
Officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of West Brown Street, City of Waupun, Dodge County for a domestic disturbance at 7:27 p.m. After the police arrived, a man involved in the disturbance allegedly killed himself, according to a release from Sheriff Dale Schmidt.
No officers were involved in the man's death and no other injuries were reported. This was an isolated incident, said the release, and there is no danger to the community.
Deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office helped secure the scene, along with troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol and Waupun officers.
Because the man's death took place during a police investigation, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the incident with assistance from the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.
