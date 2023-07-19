A man wanted for attempted homicide was arrested in Janesville on Wednesday, Janesville police reported.

On Friday, Janesville officers were sent to a domestic violence incident in the 400 block of South Main Street and learned the suspect was Kejuan V. Green, 27, who had fled the scene before they arrived, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a statement.

Police developed probable cause to arrest Green for domestic violence-related battery and disorderly conduct, and learned that Green also had warrants for his arrest for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted armed robbery with use of a dangerous weapon and other crimes, Severson said, including some from Dane County.

On Tuesday, Janesville officers learned Green was at a residence in the 700 block of Milton Avenue and they saw Green get into a vehicle and leave. They stopped the vehicle and arrested Green and the driver, Makenza L.F. Tripp, 21, without incident at East Racine Street and Interstate 90, Severson said.

Tripp was tentatively charged with harboring/aiding a felon, Severson said.

