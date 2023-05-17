A wanted felon surrendered on Friday after SWAT units arrived at the scene, Janesville police reported.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, officers were sent to the 300 block of East Memorial Drive for a wanted man and as they arrived they saw the man, Marquayl Shields, retreat into an apartment, Lt. Jennifer Seeger said in a statement.
Officers set up a perimeter around the apartment and tried to negotiate over the phone with Shields, but he refused to speak to officers and declined to leave the apartment. Witnesses had reported seeing Shields with a gun the day before and he is prohibited from possessing firearms, Seeger said.
A search warrant was drafted for the apartment and the Janesville and Beloit police SWAT teams were activated for the execution of the search warrants. After the SWAT units arrived, Shields surrendered without incident, Seeger said.
People are also reading…
While searching the apartment, officers found a stolen handgun, Seeger said.
Shields, 27, was out on a signature bond on a Rock County charge of fleeing an officer, and is on probation/parole through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for felony theft. He was jailed on a probation violation and tentative charges of battery/domestic violence, strangulation/suffocation/domestic violence, intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct/domestic violence, felony bail jumping, and felon in possession of a firearm, Seeger said.
Chris Rickert's most excellent 5 stories from 2022
Elections and the city of Madison's continued grappling with race and policing were what most triggered my reporting chops in 2022.
At the same time, when margins of victory are narrow, voter ID can lower turnout — especially among poor and nonwhite voters, some research suggests.
The City Council ultimately voted 11-9 at about 4 a.m. to let the city begin preparations for a yearlong body-worn camera pilot program.
This fact-check did not keep the national media from continuing to parrot the Michels-will-suspend-democracy canard.
Madison pays price for City Council's endorsement of racial quotas.
It wasn't hard to be suspicious of alleged 100% turnout at Wisconsin nursing homes — or anywhere else.