A wanted felon surrendered on Friday after SWAT units arrived at the scene, Janesville police reported.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, officers were sent to the 300 block of East Memorial Drive for a wanted man and as they arrived they saw the man, Marquayl Shields, retreat into an apartment, Lt. Jennifer Seeger said in a statement.

Officers set up a perimeter around the apartment and tried to negotiate over the phone with Shields, but he refused to speak to officers and declined to leave the apartment. Witnesses had reported seeing Shields with a gun the day before and he is prohibited from possessing firearms, Seeger said.

A search warrant was drafted for the apartment and the Janesville and Beloit police SWAT teams were activated for the execution of the search warrants. After the SWAT units arrived, Shields surrendered without incident, Seeger said.

While searching the apartment, officers found a stolen handgun, Seeger said.

Shields, 27, was out on a signature bond on a Rock County charge of fleeing an officer, and is on probation/parole through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for felony theft. He was jailed on a probation violation and tentative charges of battery/domestic violence, strangulation/suffocation/domestic violence, intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct/domestic violence, felony bail jumping, and felon in possession of a firearm, Seeger said.