Burglars hit Vilas Zoo early Wednesday, Madison police reported.

At about 4:30 a.m., security from the zoo called to report people were inside the store doing damage and trying to get inside the ATM, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers set up a perimeter and brought in a K9 unit and drone team, Fryer said, adding that she had no information on possible arrests.

The investigation was continuing and no additional details were available.