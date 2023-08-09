Burglars hit Vilas Zoo early Wednesday, Madison police reported.
At about 4:30 a.m., security from the zoo called to report people were inside the store doing damage and trying to get inside the ATM, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Officers set up a perimeter and brought in a K9 unit and drone team, Fryer said, adding that she had no information on possible arrests.
The investigation was continuing and no additional details were available.
Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
