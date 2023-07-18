The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died Thursday after
being shot during a dispute at an apartment complex on Madison's Far East Side.
In London, 11 Humboldt penguin chicks that hatched this year were carried carefully to the ZSL zoo’s training pool where they took to the water for their first swim under the watchful eye of a nearby zookeeper. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
ZMG - Buzz60
Devon Grant, 20, of Madison, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after authorities say he was shot at around 3 p.m. during an altercation between two groups of men in a
parking lot at the Harmony at Grandview Commons, 116 Milky Way. Police continue to investigate the homicide, Madison's eighth this year. Additional testing is underway at the Medical Examiner's Office as well.
More than 60 shots were fired in the incident, which police said stemmed from an "interpersonal conflict" between two groups of people. Multiple vehicles and buildings were struck by gunfire, but nobody else was injured.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or
P3Tips.com.
Today in history: July 18
1863: Civil War
In 1863, during the Civil War, Union troops spearheaded by the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, made up of Black soldiers, charged Confederate-held Fort Wagner on Morris Island, S.C. The Confederates were able to repel the Northerners, who suffered heavy losses; the 54th’s commander, Col. Robert Gould Shaw, was among those who were killed.
Anonymous
1918: Nelson Mandela
In 1918, South African anti-apartheid leader and president Nelson Mandela was born in the village of Mvezo.
Greg English
1925: Adolf Hitler
In 1925, Adolf Hitler published the first volume of his autobiographical screed, “Mein Kampf (My Struggle).”
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1944: Hideki Tojo
In 1944, Hideki Tojo was removed as Japanese premier and war minister because of setbacks suffered by his country in World War II. American forces in France captured the Normandy town of St. Lo.
Charles Gorry
1947: Harry S. Truman
In 1947, President Harry S. Truman signed a Presidential Succession Act which placed the speaker of the House and the Senate president pro tempore next in the line of succession after the vice president.
Anonymous
1969: Edward M. Kennedy
On July 18, 1969, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., left a party on Chappaquiddick (chap-uh-KWIH’-dihk) Island near Martha’s Vineyard with Mary Jo Kopechne (koh-PEHK’-nee), 28; Kennedy’s car later went off a bridge into the water. Kennedy was able to escape, but Kopechne drowned.
Frank C. Curtin
2005: Eric Rudolph
In 2005, an unrepentant Eric Rudolph was sentenced in Birmingham, Alabama, to life in prison for an abortion clinic bombing that killed an off-duty police officer and maimed a nurse.
LANNY CHAPPELEAR
2013: Detroit
In 2013, Detroit, which was once the very symbol of American industrial might, became the biggest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy, its finances ravaged and its neighborhoods hollowed out by a long, slow decline in population and auto manufacturing.
AP
2018: Google
In 2018, European regulators fined Google a record $5 billion for forcing cellphone makers that use the company’s Android operating system to install Google’s search and browser apps.
AP
2020: Toronto Blue Jays
One year ago: Canadian officials said the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team would not be able to play its home games in Toronto during the shortened 2020 season because it wasn’t safe for players to travel back and forth from the United States. (The Blue Jays would play “home” games in the ballpark of their minor league affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y.)
AP
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!