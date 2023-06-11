The Verona Police Department has seen a dramatic increase in unintentional 911 calls since January.

Since Jan 1, police have received 293 unintentional 911 calls, the department said in a statement. That is more than double the 145 it saw in the same period in 2022.

In just the first nine days of June, officers have been dispatched to 76 unintentional calls, the statement said.

Police didn't say why there was a rise in unintentional calls but said that many of the calls have come from Android phones, which have seen a recent operating system update that automatically enabled an Emergency SOS feature.

The rise in unintentional 911 calls reflects a broader increase in faulty calls to the Verona Police Department. The department received 555 calls that were unintentional, left on an open line, abandoned, disconnected or misdialed since Jan. 1. That is also more than double the 249 of those types of calls it received in the same period in 2022.

The department advised people who find themselves accidentally on the phone with 911 to stay on the line and tell the operator the call was a mistake.