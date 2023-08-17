Two 13-year-old boys and a 10-year-old boy were arrested Wednesday night trying to break into a steal vehicles on the North Side, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the area of Northport Drive and Dryden Drive around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday after the trio broke out the windows of two vehicles parked in the area, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

They were unsuccessful in stealing the vehicles and attempted to do the same with another vehicle, but were stopped by its owner, Fryer said.

The boys tried to run away from responding officers, but were quickly taken into custody, Fryer said.

Two of the children were released to family members and one teen was taken to the juvenile jail on a tentative charges of attempted operating a motor vehicle without an owner’s consent and criminal damage to property, Fryer said.

After his initial assessment, authorities did not indicate whether the boy was placed in detention or released.