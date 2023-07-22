A Madison man is being held in the Iowa County Jail on charges of Operating While Under the Influence and Failure to Keep Vehicle Under Control after deputies found his vehicle in a ditch Thursday afternoon, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies and Ridgeway Marshalls were dispatched to US Highway 18-151 near Mile Marker 55 in the Town of Ridgeway at 4:08 p.m. on a report of a vehicle in the ditch. They made contact with the driver of the vehicle, 58, and their investigation led to them taking him into custody. He currently remains in jail.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Today in sports history: July 21
1963: Jack Nicklaus wins the PGA championship by two strokes
1968: Arnold Palmer becomes first PGA golfer to earn $1 million in career
1989: Mike Tyson KOs Carl Williams just 93 seconds into first round
1996: Tom Lehman wins British Open by two strokes
2007: Bernard Hopkins ends Winky Wright’s 7 1/2-year unbeaten streak
2009: China’s Guo Jingjing easily wins her fifth straight world title in 3-meter springboard
2013: Phil Mickelson wins his first British Open title
2013: Britain’s Chris Froome wins the 100th Tour de France