A Madison man is being held in the Iowa County Jail on charges of Operating While Under the Influence and Failure to Keep Vehicle Under Control after deputies found his vehicle in a ditch Thursday afternoon, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and Ridgeway Marshalls were dispatched to US Highway 18-151 near Mile Marker 55 in the Town of Ridgeway at 4:08 p.m. on a report of a vehicle in the ditch. They made contact with the driver of the vehicle, 58, and their investigation led to them taking him into custody. He currently remains in jail.