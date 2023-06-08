A vehicle has been found that was involved in an East Side shooting Tuesday that nearly hit a person lying in bed, Madison police reported.

A woman was cut by debris when a stray bullet entered her home in the 2800 block of Dahle Street about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday and missed her by just inches, lodging in her mattress, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Witnesses said someone in a vehicle opened fire at another vehicle and three homes were struck by bullets, including two that were occupied. More than a dozen shell casings were recovered at the scene, Fryer said.

The vehicle was found, but no arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.