A 20-year-old Fitchburg man is a suspect in a vandalism spree of at least 28 cases in his Seminole Hills neighborhood, Fitchburg police said Wednesday.

Investigators on Tuesday interviewed the man after he was identified through home video surveillance footage and previous police contacts, and are confident he is solely responsible for the vandalism, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.

Although some vandalism included hate symbols such as swastikas, Hartwick said there is “no reason to believe these crimes were hate-motivated or based,” and investigators “do not have any reason to believe any victims or property were targeted.”

The initial spree reported on Monday included more than 10 incidents, but investigators now believe additional incidents began earlier Labor Day weekend and the total now includes at least 28 cases ranging from damage to vehicles to damage to residential property, Hartwick said, adding that investigators still are reviewing the numerous reports to determine total costs and the exact number of incidents.

Multiple criminal damage to property charges will be referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for review, Hartwick said.

Any residents who have not reported damage to their property are asked to contact Fitchburg Police at 608-270-4300 as soon as possible.