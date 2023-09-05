A woman found severely beaten Downtown early Sunday morning was physically and sexually assaulted, according to Madison Police.

Around 2:30 a.m., homeowners in the 300 block of West Wilson Street reported finding the woman, a UW-Madison student in her early 20's suffering life-threatening injuries. Tuesday morning, Madison Police Supervisor Alyssa Cains confirmed that the woman's injuries were the result of physical and sexual assault.

The woman, who remains in a nearby hospital, is expected to survive. Tuesday morning, Madison Police reported "significant progress" in the investigation, in which they are collaborating with UW-Madison leaders.

Over the weekend, detectives gathered physical, biological and digital evidence and reviewing submitted surveillance footage. Those with photos and video from within four blocks of the area should contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 608-255-2345.

Amid the investigation, police are asking community members to exercise caution in the area.