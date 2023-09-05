Madison Police said they'd made "significant progress" Tuesday in the investigation of a severe physical and sexual assault of a female UW-Madison student that occurred early Sunday morning Downtown.

Police also said they are reviewing submitted surveillance footage.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, homeowners in the 300 block of West Wilson Street reported finding the woman, a UW-Madison student in her early 20s, suffering life-threatening injuries.

Tuesday morning, Madison Police Supervisor Alyssa Cains confirmed that the woman's injuries were the result of physical and sexual assault. The attack happened off campus, but UW-Madison law enforcement is collaborating with Madison police on safety measures in the area.

The woman, who remains in a nearby hospital, is expected to survive.

University leaders who led the university's annual ceremony for incoming students Tuesday expressed sympathy for the victim and her family and offered safety reminders for incoming students.

"We are holding the student and her family in our hearts at this terrible moment, and I hope that you will as well," Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said. "You may also be wondering if you can feel safe here — the answer is mostly yes, Madison is generally quite a safe city. But no place is completely safe, including Madison, and I so wish it were otherwise."

Alongside Mnookin, Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Lori Reesor encouraged those in attendance to download the university's BadgerSAFE app, which allows users to send their real-time locations to family or friends or contact UW Police Department dispatchers with a call or text.

Amid the investigation, police are asking community members to exercise caution in the area.

For Miguel Mares and his roommates, that means installing a surveillance camera.

Mares is a UW-Madison student and says his home on Wilson Street near where the young woman was found has been a relatively safe place with no real concerns.

"It's a pretty small community so thankfully when something happens, we usually hear about it," he said. "I wouldn't say that we feel, you know, in a lot of danger, but we definitely, like, put up some cameras since that happened."

Like many others living in the area, Mares and his roommates have been in touch with authorities since the attack, though he says he didn't see anything that night.

While Madison Police increase their patrols and collect physical, biological and digital evidence, UW-Madison Police Chief Kristen Roman said the UWPD has offered additional help to Madison police in the investigation, primarily assisting with increased patrols in areas near where the assault took place and State Street.

"We generally do have an approach that blurs those lines between campus and city, recognizing that so many of our students live off-campus," Roman said. "So, in that regard, we're simply adding some of our own resources to patrol the areas, to add additional sets of eyes and ears and to be there as we are making contact with our students off-campus to answer questions or provide whatever support we can."