The Verona Area School District Board will hold an open hearing June 21 at six p.m. at Verona Area High School to determine whether or not to fire an administrator facing a felony child abuse charge after allegedly striking a 17-year-old high school student during an altercation in May.

Director of Crisis Management Corey Saffold, 44, of Oregon, faces one count of child abuse to intentionally cause harm in the late-morning, May 18 incident that started with Saffold trying to get the student to stop roaming the halls and go to class and ended with him punching the student as the two struggled on the floor of a hallway at Verona High School, according to the criminal complaint in the case.

Saffold was placed on leave immediately after the incident, according to a statement from the district that says it “does not condone initiating physical force between staff and students” and that “use of physical force should be a last resort, and only used to protect or prevent injury or harm to others or self.”

According to surveillance video and witness statements detailed in the criminal complaint:

The student and Saffold were face to face and bumping chests when another staff member put a hand on the student’s upper right arm in an effort to de-escalate the situation, and Saffold struck the student on the left side of his head with his elbow.

The two then “grappled,” with Saffold grabbing the hood of the student’s sweatshirt and the student swinging at Saffold’s head until a security guard and the other staffer helped Saffold take the student to the ground, where the student lay on his back, legs wrapped around Saffold’s right leg.

Saffold could then be seen extending his arm, balling his fist and punching the student, although it’s not clear where the punch landed. Several staff were eventually able to roll the student onto his stomach and handcuff him behind his back.

One witness told police staff had been trying to corral the student for “several hours” that day, and other staff said the student had been a source of concern at the school before.

Another witness told a Verona detective that he’d known the student since he was “a little kid” and that he’d been struggling in school lately, wandering the halls and “rarely” going to class. The first witness recalled “threatening conduct” from the student, telling police that staff had been concerned in the past about the student “harming other students, starting a fight or engaging in a school shooting.”

Once in the back of a squad car, the student was “verbally belligerent,” kicking the car door and saying he wanted to fight Saffold.

The student suffered “obvious swelling” to his forehead from the incident, and Saffold had an injured right thumb and bump on his left cheek. Saffold also alleged he’d been bitten by the student.

The student later told police that he’d been skipping class when Saffold began “antagonizing” him and telling him to go to class, and he’d told Saffold to “get the (expletive) out of my face.”

“I said what I said and he hit me,” the student said.