A 20-year-old man who was taken to a local hospital after a shooting Downtown early Sunday has died, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to a report of shots fired in the area of the 600 block of East Dayton Street, Sgt. Christopher Keys said in a statement about 5:45 a.m. Sunday

Police found signs of a shooting and one person who was shot was taken to a local hospital, Keyes said.

He later died, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in an update about 10 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives within the Violent Crime Unit are reviewing digital and physical evidence as they investigate the case, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

