Two people had severe injuries to their head after losing control of a motorcycle and getting thrown from the bike in Monroe County Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The pair had been traveling with a group of other bikers on Highway 33 near Ocelot Road in the town of Portland when they lost control of the bike trying to turn on a gravel curve, Monroe County Sheriff Wesley Revels said in a statement.

The riders, who did not have helmets on, where thrown from the motorcycle after traveling about 70 feet off the road just after 12:30 p.m. Friday, Revels said.

The driver, Ted Gould of Iowa, had severe head injuries and was taken to a hospital in La Crosse. The motorcycle's passenger, Tammy Gould, was flown to a hospital in La Crosse with severe head and back injuries, Revels said.

The incident closed Highway 33 for about 20 minutes to allow for the helicopter to land and take off.

A less serious motorcycle also occurred in the county later on Friday. Rider Jonathan Cruz Cano was riding with a group of bikers when he lost control of his motorcycle trying to negotiate a curve on Highway T in the town of Sheldon around 4:45 p.m, Revels said. Cano had been wearing a helmet when the crash happened but was taken to the ambulance for a suspected broken arm and road rash.

