Two men were sentenced to five years in prison and a year in jail, respectively, Wednesday for their roles in the near-fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man on Madison's Far East Side more than a year ago that stemmed from an earlier altercation at a gas station.

Attorneys acknowledged that it will likely never been 100% clear whether it was Cameron D. Barber-Smith, 23, or Jalin N. Jones, 21, who fired several shots into the apartment on Nakoosa Trail on May 5, 2022. Both deny it.

But Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds said two people testified at Jones' trial in March that it was Barber-Smith who opened fire, spraying bullets into an apartment, including into a child's room, when several people were there and hitting the victim in the chest, arm and abdomen.

Assistant District Attorney Carl Lazarus said that if the shooting was a "film production, Mr. Barber-Smith would have been the director and executive producer" and asked Reynolds to impose seven years in prison and five years of extended supervision — the most prosecutors agreed to ask for under a plea agreement they reached with Barber-Smith in February that required him to plead guilty to two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to the crime.

A crying Barber-Smith apologized to the victim's family and Reynolds and said "I want to do better. I want to be better."

Reynolds acknowledged that Barber-Smith's horrific upbringing — including sexual abuse, homelessness and the loss of a father — likely played a role in his long criminal history, but she also said he had had multiple chances to reform while in juvenile and adult prison.

And "everybody in this community is out of patience with gun violence," she said.

Jones, who was convicted by a jury of one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to the crime, was given a year in jail as one condition of the five years' probation Reynolds imposed. If he fails on probation, however, he will be sent to prison for three years, she ruled.

Jones intends to appeal, his attorney, Stan Woodard, said Wednesday, and so his client declined to say much beyond expressing his remorse for the incident and that he would abide by the terms of his probation.

Barber-Smith and Jones had originally been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.

According to the criminal complaint in the case:

The victim said that shortly before the shooting, he looked out the window of his apartment's glass patio door and saw a gray Mitsubishi SUV back into a stall, stay for about 10 seconds and then quickly drive off.

He said he found the behavior suspicious and asked his girlfriend if she knew anyone with a gray Mitsubishi. The girlfriend told him her sister and her friend had just been involved in a fight with Barber-Smith at a gas station on the city's South Side, and someone had recorded it on a smartphone. His girlfriend also said Barber-Smith's girlfriend had just purchased a gray Mitsubishi.

The victim told police he recognized Barber-Smith in the video as someone he'd gone to school with at Madison East and La Follette high schools. His girlfriend also said Barber-Smith had planned to come to his Nakoosa Trail apartment.

Shortly after the Mitsubishi left the parking lot, the victim told police, he saw it pull into a parking lot to the east of his building and saw two men get out of the vehicle and run into the woods north of the apartment building. He said he recognized the men from the video of the fight and as he started going back into the apartment, he heard gunshots.

Investigators recovered at least seven 9mm casings from the scene and earlier reported that several rounds entered the apartment unit, where three other adults and a baby were inside at the time. None were injured.

