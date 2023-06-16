A truck driver who was not wearing a seatbelt was critically injured in a rollover crash in Green County on Thursday, the Green County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the N1600 block of Mount Hope Road in the town of Spring Grove, Corp. Lucas Reints said in a statement.

The investigation determined that the truck driver was heading north on Mount Hope Road when he left the road on a sharp curve at high speed. The truck went through the north ditch and entered a field, with the heavy-duty trailer it was pulling detaching, Reints said.

The truck rolled and came to rest on its wheels, sustaining significant damage with airbags deploying. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown from the scene by medical helicopter, Reints said.

