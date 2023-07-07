Three men are awaiting an August court date after Vernon County officials say they were involved in two burglaries in which numerous firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition were stolen.

Among the $11,000 worth of stolen items were eight firearms and several thousand rounds of ammunition, multiple Milwaukee-brand power tools, as well as many sentimental items, Sheriff Roy Torgerson said.

According to Torgerson:

On the night of June 30, deputies and a criminal investigator responded to a reported break-in at a house in the town of Hillsboro, which was temporarily vacant amid renovations. The homeowner said the house had been secure as of 3 p.m. that day.

While officials investigated, surveillance cameras were put in place, and they captured a second burglary at about 6:45 p.m. July 1. This time, the thieves forcibly entered through a door, and more items were reported missing by the homeowner.

Images of the suspects were distributed, and on Monday, a tip led investigators to a vehicle on Edgewood Avenue in Tomah. Some of the stolen tools were recovered from the vehicle, and Blaze Wesly Rouse, 30, was arrested on tentative charges of possession of stolen property and burglary. The vehicle was impounded.

Early Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at a Tomah residence, where deputies were aided by the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit. The search led to the arrests of Joseph Daniel Trumble, 39, and Dustin Allen Lee Sprague, 33, both of Tomah, on tentative burglary charges.

By 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, all of the stolen firearms were recovered. At a bail hearing that day, Rouse and Sprague were ordered to be held on $5,000 cash bonds. Trumble was released on a $3,000 signature bond. All three are due back in Vernon County Circuit Court on Aug. 2.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call 608-637-2123, go to www.p3tips.com, or get in touch with their local law enforcement.

