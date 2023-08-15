An Edgerton man whose long struggle with alcoholism culminated last year in a car crash that killed his 84-year-old mother was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison.

But practically, the sentence that Thomas G. Monson, 58, received from Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds will be nearly 10 years because it will be added to a five-year sentence Monson is already serving for a prior drunken driving conviction.

Reynolds also ordered Monson to remain under state Department of Corrections supervision for another 10 years after his release, with a monitor to ensure that he does not drink.

"It doesn't get much more serious than this," Reynolds said. "It's a serious offense because of the death involved. But also, because it's your eighth (drunken driving offense), and you were on supervision for your seventh."

Friends and some members of Monson's family pleaded for a lenient sentence, one that instead of prison would place Monson in intensive treatment for his alcohol addiction.

"He desperately needs to be working rather than sitting in prison accomplishing nothing," said Monson's sister, Jana Gerbitz.

Treating his alcoholism properly "is the only way we can recover," she said.

According to a criminal complaint, Monson had called his brother early the morning of April 22, 2022, saying that his head hurt and he needed to be taken from his town of Albion home to a hospital, and that he was going to have their mother, Bonnie Monson, drive him there.

His brother, Dave, told police he responded that their mother shouldn't drive Monson anywhere because she had dementia. In court, Dave Monson said he thought he had persuaded his brother to stay home, but learned the next day that there had been a crash and that his mother was dead.

He called Thomas Monson "a compassionate human being when he doesn't drink."

Monson's attorney, Adam Welch, said he believes Bonnie Monson started out driving her son to Madison but got lost due to her dementia, and that Thomas Monson took over driving at some point.

Police said the car wound up near Whitney Way and Endeavor Lane on Madison's West Side, outside the Exact Sciences headquarters building. After running over some curbs on Endeavor Lane, it accelerated straight across Whitney Way and crashed head-on into a tree.

At the time of the crash, Monson was on extended supervision after having served three years in prison for his seventh drunken driving conviction. His supervision was revoked after he was charged with homicide by drunken driving for the crash. He pleaded guilty to the charge in April.

In court, Monson said it had been a great thing for his family when he moved his mother to a home just two doors away from his own in Albion, where their family spent more time together taking walks, cooking and gardening.

"But unfortunately, I started drinking again," he said. He sought help, he said, but got nowhere.

"Today I'm here to face the world and the family, my family and my friends, with the shame and horror of what I've caused, my mom's death, and all the pain it's caused," Monson said. "I'm so sorry, Mom, and my family and friends, I'm sorry. Even though my parents' love is in me, this past year has drained me of life."

He said he was "pleading to have a change of course in all this, to a path of healing and peace."

"I'm asking for hope today," he said.

Assistant District Attorney Lexi Keyes asked for six years in prison, to begin after Monson finishes serving his current sentence in April 2027. Welch asked for a five-year sentence, to run at the same time as the current sentence, effectively adding another 13 months beyond April 2027.

But Reynolds said Monson should be "grateful" that Keyes didn't seek an even longer sentence, given that his mother's death happened during his eighth drunken driving offense.

Historically, most people convicted in Dane County with homicide by drunken driving are only on their first or second OWI, Reynolds said.