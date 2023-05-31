Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The last man charged in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl in Madison nearly three years ago pleaded guilty Wednesday and faces decades in prison when sentenced later this year.

Jerry L. Ward Jr., 20, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide as a party to the crime in the Aug. 11, 2020, car-to-car shooting on East Washington Avenue that killed Anisa Scott.

Prosecutors have said Ward and his two defendants, Perion Carreon, 22, and Andre P. Brown, 19, were targeting the car's driver, Christopher Carthans, and didn't see Anisa sitting in the passenger seat of Carthans' windows-tinted Chevy Tahoe.

Carreon is believed to be the person who fired the shot that hit Anisa in the head and led to her death two days later. He pleaded guilty in May 2022 to first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, both as a party to the crime, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison in September.

Under the plea deal struck in Ward's case, prosecutors will ask that he get no more than 20 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision. A sentencing date was not immediately scheduled. Two other charges in the case and six other open cases against Ward were also dismissed, although Dane County Circuit Court Judge Julie Genovese can take them into account when she sentences Ward.

Brown pleaded guilty to the same charges as Carreon in May 2022 and was sentenced to 35 years in prison in September.

At the time of the shooting, Anisa's mother, Ashley Rios, was dating Carthans. He later told his federal probation agent he did not believe he was the target of the shooting but that it was a case of mistaken identity. Police, though, told the agent they doubted the story and said they believed Carthans "knew he was a target and enlisted Anisa to travel with him to discourage anyone from shooting at him," according to court documents.

A federal judge sentenced Carthans in September 2020 to 21 months in prison for violations of conditions of his federal supervision.

According to the criminal complaint in Anisa's murder, Carthans told police he was driving when he heard glass break and realized someone was shooting at him. He saw that Anisa was injured and continued driving while he called 911. He heard four more gunshots and then saw another car with the front-seat passenger firing through the passenger-side window, the complaint states.

Carreon, Brown and Ward subsequently provided police with conflicting stories about who fired on the Tahoe.

Carreon told police Brown and Ward fired on the Tahoe two separate times in the space of a few minutes, but in an amended criminal complaint, filed when Ward was charged about a week after Carreon and Brown, Ward claimed that Carreon fired on the Tahoe both times.

