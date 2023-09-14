Stolen high-end camera equipment has been returned to its owner after the arrest of the man alleged to have stolen it, Madison police reported.

The owner of the equipment called police on July 27 to report that someone entered his hotel room in the 4800 block of Hayes Road on the Far East Side and stole the equipment and an iPad — a crime was captured on video, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The owner also contacted local camera shops, providing them with the serial numbers of his equipment, Fryer said.

On July 31, the suspect, Daryl Patterson, 44, of Madison, attempted to sell the gear to the Camera Company in Madison, but staff there recognized the serial numbers and called police. Patterson had left by the time officers arrived, but he was caught on video, Fryer said.

On Aug. 3, he sold the equipment to a pawn shop in Milwaukee and that also was caught on video. Detectives had listed Patterson as a person of interest through Leads Online, a pawn transaction database, and Leads Online notified the detectives about the incident, Fryer said.

Detectives tracked Patterson to a home on Dunn Street and a search of the home found more property belonging to the owner. Patterson was arrested on tentative charges of burglary, resisting arrest and possessing methamphetamine, Fryer said.

Detectives were able to give the owner most of his missing equipment, Fryer said.

Anyone who owns expensive electronic is encouraged to write down serial numbers, as the owner did in this case. Doing so is the best way to get personal items returned if they are stolen, Fryer said.