A man was arrested for stealing packages from Downtown properties on Friday, Madison police reported.

Officers initially were called to Langdon Street around 1:50 p.m. Friday after several people called to report the man stealing packages and items from properties Downtown, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Police found the man nearby at James Madison Park and he attempted to run from officers, but was caught. Several of the missing items also were located at the park, Fryer said.

The 41-year-old man was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared and issued a felony order-in citation for felony bail jumping, resisting a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, Fryer said.