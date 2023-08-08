Madison police said Monday they are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in theft and fraud cases Downtown in June and July.

The suspect, who is pictured in the accompanying photo, approaches people at bars and restaurants after watching them for a time, uses a coat to cover their purse and steals it or the wallet from it, walking out with the coat covering the stolen item, Sgt. Scott Reitmeier said in a statement.

The suspect then uses the stolen credit cards. In one case, a victim lost an irreplaceable photo of a deceased family member, Reitmeier said.

Police ask that anyone who can identify the man or has information on the crimes contact them at Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Information can be shared anonymously. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest also may qualify for a monetary reward.