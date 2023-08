Fitchburg Police arrested two fifteen-year-old boys Monday night after a rash of incidents in which rocks being thrown off a bridge damaged vehicles traveling beneath it.

In the past week, officers have investigated three incidents of people dropping or throwing rocks off of a railroad bridge over Highway 14 South of Ski Lane. At least 18 vehicles were damaged in incidents reported on August 15, 16, and 19 between 10:00 and 10:30 p.m. each night. Two occupants of damaged vehicles also reported minor injuries.

Additional officers and drones were deployed to monitor the area for potential suspects. Monday night at 10 p.m., a Fitchburg sergeant and drone team pilot noticed two boys on the bridge while flying a drone over the area.

Using the drone, the sergeant saw one of the boys throwing rocks off the bridge a short time later. Additional officers arrived and arrested the boy throwing the rocks. The other tried to run, but officers found him hiding nearby.

The two boys, both 15, were taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center. Multiple charges including first and second-degree recklessly endangering safety and criminal damage to property will be referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

While the boys didn't cause any significant injuries or crashes, Fitchburg officers say their behavior was extremely dangerous, in addition to causing thousands of dollars in property damage.

Most dangerous states to drive in Most dangerous states to drive in #51. Massachusetts #48. New Jersey #46. Hawaii #45. Rhode Island #44. Connecticut #43. New York #42. Vermont #41. Washington #40. Wisconsin #39. Maryland #37. Iowa #36. North Dakota #35. Indiana #34. Washington D.C. #33. Ohio #32. Nebraska #31. Alaska #30. Idaho #29. Michigan #28. Maine #27. Nevada #26. Illinois #25. Colorado #24. California #23. Pennsylvania #21. Missouri #20. Alabama #19. Delaware #18. Georgia #17. North Carolina #16. South Dakota #15. Texas #14. Kansas #13. Oklahoma #12. Oregon #11. Tennessee #10. Florida #9. Arizona #8. West Virginia #7. New Mexico #6. Kentucky #5. Louisiana #4. Montana #3. Arkansas #2. Mississippi #1. South Carolina