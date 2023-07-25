A 17-year-old boy was arrested and a 16-year-old boy was referred to Dane County juvenile authorities after Lodi Police say eluded them at speeds over 100 miles per hour early Tuesday morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m., Officer Caleb Hartmann tried to stop a speeding blue Cadillac Deville with no visible taillights as it entered the City of Lodi on State Highway 60 and Water Street, according to Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith.

The driver continued East, speeding away from Officer Hartmann at over 100 miles per hour, fleeing on foot with a passenger after crashing in a construction zone at State Highway 60 and Interstate 39/90/94. Another passenger, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to UW Hospital for a minor injury.

The 17-year-old driver was arrested for knowingly fleeing and attempting to elude a law officer, reckless driving, and speeding. The 16-year-old boy was referred to Dane County juvenile authorities for resisting and obstructing.

Lodi Police were aided by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, DeForest Police Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, Arlington Fire and EMS, Lodi Fire and EMS and Lodi Shell Towing.