Teen arrested following Saturday morning police chase in stolen car
A 17-year-old was arrested after police say she evaded them in a stolen vehicle in Dane County Saturday morning.
At 7:10 a.m., a vehicle in the Town of Windsor was reported stolen to the Dane County Sheriff's Office. A Shorewood Hills Police officer looking for the vehicle off of University Avenue saw it speeding on Mineral Point Road in Madison.
The officer was waiting for further aid before stopping the car, but was "forced to intervene" due to the driver's reckless maneuvers, according to the Shorewood Hills Police Department.
The suspect was allegedly speeding through a neighborhood at more than 70 miles per hour when the officer tried to stop her. The suspect sped away, failing to make a left turn at full speed, and losing control of the car. She left the road and hit a house, nearly hitting a woman on a bench in the process. The officer took the suspect into custody without further incident.
Shorewood Hills police were assisted by Dane County deputies and Madison police.