A 17-year-old was arrested after police say she evaded them in a stolen vehicle in Dane County Saturday morning.

At 7:10 a.m., a vehicle in the Town of Windsor was reported stolen to the Dane County Sheriff's Office. A Shorewood Hills Police officer looking for the vehicle off of University Avenue saw it speeding on Mineral Point Road in Madison.

The officer was waiting for further aid before stopping the car, but was "forced to intervene" due to the driver's reckless maneuvers, according to the Shorewood Hills Police Department.