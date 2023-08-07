A 16-year-old was arrested at a private party on the East Side Saturday after a security guard told police he pulled out a "real-looking" BB gun, the Madison Police Department reported.

Officers were dispatched around 10 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of Eagan Road, where a security guard at a party had taken into custody a juvenile male who they said had pulled the gun out. Another person was also involved in the disturbance, which occurred at a business.

The gun did not have an orange tip or other indications that it was not a real firearm, according to Madison Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer. It was located inside the teen's backpack.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct while armed and possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.