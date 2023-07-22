A 17-year-old was arrested after police say she evaded them in a stolen vehicle before crashing into a house Saturday morning in Dane County.

At 7:10 a.m., a car in the town of Windsor was reported stolen to the Dane County Sheriff's Office. A Shorewood Hills police officer looking for the vehicle off University Avenue saw it speeding on Mineral Point Road in Madison.

The officer waited for further aid before stopping the car but was "forced to intervene" because of the driver's reckless maneuvers, according to the Shorewood Hills Police Department.