A Verona man who owned a drywall business was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in federal prison for tax evasion that totaled $557,907.19, authorities reported.

Gustavo Reyes, 52, was sentenced by Judge William Conley on the tax evasion charge he pleaded guilty to on May 24, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

Reyes owned and operated the business between 2013 and 2020, and a 2015 IRS audit of his income tax returns for 2013 and 2014 and determined that he had significantly underreported his income for those years, O’Shea said.

From 2015 through 2019, the IRS sent multiple notices to Reyes regarding tax deficiency assessments for the 2013 and 2014 tax years but he did not respond. The IRS also filed tax liens in an attempt to collect the taxes Reyes owed, and filed levies against several of his business bank accounts, but Reyes failed to pay any of his tax debt, O’Shea said.

Beginning with tax year 2018 and continuing to 2020, Reyes worked with others to create five nominee entities in Dane County through which he operated his drywall business, including Royal LLC, American Drywall, and Morales Construction. By operating his drywall business through the nominee entities, Reyes attempted to defeat IRS collection efforts, O’Shea said.

Reyes avoided IRS liens and levies by operating using large amounts of cash that he received from cashing checks at different establishments around the Madison area, O’Shea said.

The charge against Reyes was a result of an investigation conducted by IRS Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner was the prosecutor.