Two suspects have been named in a nutrition store burglary that happened in December, Madison police reported.

On December 26, Milwaukee residents Jesse Schauer and Pedro Lezama, both 25 stole over $2,500 worth of merchandise and cash from the Suppz Nutrition store in the 1700 block of Eagan Road, Madison Sergeant Scott Reitmeier said in a release Wednesday.

The suspects, who were caught on surveillance footage, were identified through the Burglary Crime Unit's investigation. Reitmeier added that evidence implicated the two men.

Both men are facing felony charges of Burglary with party to a crime modifiers, while Schauer's charge has an additional modifier of repeat offender, according to online court records. The records also indicate that the men have a status conference slated for July 10