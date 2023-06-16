An Evansville man who evaded police in April was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Walworth County.

The man was booked into the Walworth County Jail on charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and eluding after the Monona Police Department's Critical Response Team executed a special operation to find him and bring him into custody after he was caught walking out of a house in Elkhorn.

On April 26, a Monona police officer attempted to pull the man over as he was speeding on Monona Drive. As the officer stood at the man's driver's side door for the traffic stop, Monona police say the man "recklessly" maneuvered his car into the road, nearly striking the officer. The officer radioed for back up and a short chase ensued, which ended at West Broadway at South Towne Drive, when police lost sight of him.

Officers found the 2022 Hyundai the man had been driving abandoned near a business development on Engel Street. The man's wallet and his ID were in the vehicle.

Local businesses aided police and K-9 units in their initial search for the man, reviewing camera footage and pointing out the man's last known path. However, police say "the high volume of pedestrian and vehicular traffic" impeded their search.

Police cited an "investigative lead" in helping them find the man, adding that a person associated with the man and the incident "knowingly provided false and misleading information to MOPD in an effort to aid his fugitive status and thwart us from his actions on April 26th." That person will be issued a municipal citation for obstructing a peace officer.

At the time of his arrest, officers say the man complimented their work.

"I appreciate the compliment you paid our CRT officers at the time of your arrest," Chief Brian Chaney said of the man in a release. "Yes, we do our job well."