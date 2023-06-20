A Sun Prairie woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to causing the traffic death of a Madison man just more than a year ago, but by negligence and not drunken driving, under a plea agreement reached with prosecutors.
Okima L. Jones, 43, pleaded guilty to homicide by negligent driving for the June 7, 2022, death of Taylor M. Dunn, 29, who died when he was struck by a vehicle on Mineral Point Road near South High Point Road on Madison's Far West Side.
Under a plea agreement,
charges of homicide by drunken driving and homicide by driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration were dropped, replaced by the negligent driving felony and a forfeiture — a ticket essentially — for first-offense driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration.
Certain demographics are more likely to be pulled over than others, and the consequences for drivers who are subject to a traffic stop vary significantly.
Assistant District Attorney Lexi Keyes agreed to ask that Circuit Judge Julie Genovese sentence Jones to no more than three years in prison. The maximum for the negligent homicide charge is five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision.
The homicide by drunken driving charge carried up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision. Jones had been scheduled to stand trial on the original charges next week, but the trial is now canceled.
For the ticket, Jones was ordered to pay $861.50 in fines and court costs and her driver's license will be revoked for seven months.
Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 13. She remains free on bail.
According to a criminal complaint, Jones said she had been driving west on Mineral Point Road and was talking on her cellphone and looking for a home near Tree Lane when "all of a sudden it was like boom!"
She told police she did not see the person she struck. She said she had been drinking before the crash and felt "tipsy." A preliminary breath test found she had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.129%. In court Tuesday, Keyes said a blood sample analysis found Jones' blood alcohol concentration was 0.154%. The limit for drivers is 0.08%.
Police had said Dunn was a pedestrian, but according to the complaint, a witness who was a co-worker of Dunn said he had been riding his bike to work. Investigators found a bike at the scene, the complaint states.
Counties with the highest unemployment in Wisconsin
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, though
experts' views on a potential recession are mixed. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2007-2009—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
As of April 2023, national unemployment is at 3.4%, with little change from March. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate
a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in South Dakota to 5.4% in Nevada. Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in Wisconsin using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Counties are ranked by their preliminary unemployment rate in March 2023, with initial ties broken by the number of unemployed people within that county, though some ties may remain.
Canva
50. Grant County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.4%
1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points
Total labor force: 27,600 people (668 unemployed)
Canva
49. Portage County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.4%
1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.8 percentage points
Total labor force: 37,839 people (927 unemployed)
Canva
48. Clark County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.5%
1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points
Total labor force: 17,728 people (440 unemployed)
Rebecca Decker // Shutterstock
47. Walworth County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.5%
1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points
Total labor force: 57,350 people (1,452 unemployed)
Canva
46. Richland County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.6%
1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.8 percentage points
Total labor force: 8,845 people (231 unemployed)
Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock
45. Shawano County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.6%
1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points
Total labor force: 20,362 people (523 unemployed)
Canva
44. Waupaca County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.6%
1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points
Total labor force: 24,811 people (650 unemployed)
Suzanne Tucker // Shutterstock
43. Manitowoc County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.6%
1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points
Total labor force: 40,032 people (1,037 unemployed)
Canva
42. Lincoln County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.7%
1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.8 percentage points
Total labor force: 14,682 people (401 unemployed)
Canva
41. Vernon County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.7%
1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points
Total labor force: 15,393 people (414 unemployed)
Aaron of L.A. Photography // Shutterstock
40. Juneau County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%
1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.9 percentage points
Total labor force: 13,253 people (375 unemployed)
Canva
39. Kenosha County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%
1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points
Total labor force: 89,007 people (2,533 unemployed)
Canva
38. Milwaukee County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%
1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.9 percentage points
Total labor force: 451,450 people (12,847 unemployed)
Canva
37. Green Lake County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%
1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
1 year change: Down 1.1 percentage points
Total labor force: 8,875 people (253 unemployed)
Maarten Daams // Shutterstock
36. Wood County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%
1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points
Total labor force: 33,119 people (974 unemployed)
John Touscany // Shutterstock
35. Rock County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%
1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.9 percentage points
Total labor force: 86,009 people (2,465 unemployed)
Canva
34. Racine County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%
1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.9 percentage points
Total labor force: 97,845 people (2,809 unemployed)
Canva
33. Price County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3%
1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points
Total labor force: 6,154 people (186 unemployed)
Brent Kelley // Shutterstock
32. Oconto County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3%
1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points
Total labor force: 20,921 people (632 unemployed)
Canva
31. Florence County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.1%
1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
1 year change: Down 1.0 percentage points
Total labor force: 2,096 people (66 unemployed)
ehrlif // Shutterstock
30. Langlade County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.1%
1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points
Total labor force: 9,233 people (284 unemployed)
Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock
29. Dunn County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.1%
1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points
Total labor force: 24,646 people (770 unemployed)
Patrick Lansing // Shutterstock
28. Trempealeau County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%
1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points
Total labor force: 14,819 people (478 unemployed)
Canva
27. Waushara County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.3%
1 month change: Down 1.0 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points
Total labor force: 11,024 people (364 unemployed)
Canva
26. Pierce County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.3%
1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points
Total labor force: 24,538 people (815 unemployed)
Canva
25. St. Croix County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%
1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points
Total labor force: 49,802 people (1,680 unemployed)
Canva
24. Ashland County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%
1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points
Total labor force: 7,181 people (251 unemployed)
Canva
23. Marquette County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%
1 month change: Down 1.1 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.8 percentage points
Total labor force: 7,619 people (267 unemployed)
Canva
22. Door County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%
1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.9 percentage points
Total labor force: 13,732 people (484 unemployed)
Canva
21. Marinette County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%
1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points
Total labor force: 18,688 people (654 unemployed)
Canva
20. Pepin County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%
1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points
Total labor force: 4,017 people (144 unemployed)
Maarten Daams // Shutterstock
19. Oneida County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%
1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points
Total labor force: 17,347 people (625 unemployed)
Keith Bell // Shutterstock
18. Barron County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%
1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points
Total labor force: 23,574 people (854 unemployed)
Canva
17. Menominee County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%
1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points
Total labor force: 1,474 people (55 unemployed)
Canva
16. Rusk County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%
1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points
Total labor force: 6,533 people (239 unemployed)
Emmy_ann // Shutterstock
15. Crawford County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%
1 month change: Down 1.2 percentage points
1 year change: Down 1.3 percentage points
Total labor force: 6,844 people (256 unemployed)
Canva
14. Washburn County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%
1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
1 year change: Down 1.2 percentage points
Total labor force: 7,514 people (279 unemployed)
Canva
13. Chippewa County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%
1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points
Total labor force: 34,043 people (1,271 unemployed)
Canva
12. Jackson County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%
1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.8 percentage points
Total labor force: 9,374 people (365 unemployed)
Sam Wagner // Shutterstock
11. Vilas County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%
1 month change: No change
1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points
Total labor force: 9,708 people (389 unemployed)
Canva
10. Buffalo County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%
1 month change: Down 1.0 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points
Total labor force: 6,192 people (256 unemployed)
Canva
9. Taylor County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%
1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points
Total labor force: 10,644 people (434 unemployed)
Canva
8. Sawyer County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%
1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points
Total labor force: 7,657 people (325 unemployed)
Canva
7. Douglas County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%
1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points
Total labor force: 22,813 people (965 unemployed)
Canva
6. Forest County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%
1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
1 year change: Down 1.1 percentage points
Total labor force: 3,892 people (180 unemployed)
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
5. Polk County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%
1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points
Total labor force: 24,692 people (1,130 unemployed)
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
4. Iron County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5%
1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.8 percentage points
Total labor force: 2,511 people (126 unemployed)
B View // Shutterstock
3. Bayfield County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.1%
1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points
Total labor force: 7,165 people (362 unemployed)
Canva
2. Burnett County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.2%
1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points
Total labor force: 7,073 people (365 unemployed)
Canva
1. Adams County
March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.4%
1 month change: Down 1.0 percentage points
1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points
Total labor force: 7,540 people (408 unemployed)
Jordan Krey // Shutterstock
