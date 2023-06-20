A Sun Prairie woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to causing the traffic death of a Madison man just more than a year ago, but by negligence and not drunken driving, under a plea agreement reached with prosecutors.

Okima L. Jones, 43, pleaded guilty to homicide by negligent driving for the June 7, 2022, death of Taylor M. Dunn, 29, who died when he was struck by a vehicle on Mineral Point Road near South High Point Road on Madison's Far West Side.

Under a plea agreement, charges of homicide by drunken driving and homicide by driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration were dropped, replaced by the negligent driving felony and a forfeiture — a ticket essentially — for first-offense driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

Assistant District Attorney Lexi Keyes agreed to ask that Circuit Judge Julie Genovese sentence Jones to no more than three years in prison. The maximum for the negligent homicide charge is five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision.

The homicide by drunken driving charge carried up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision. Jones had been scheduled to stand trial on the original charges next week, but the trial is now canceled.

For the ticket, Jones was ordered to pay $861.50 in fines and court costs and her driver's license will be revoked for seven months.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 13. She remains free on bail.

According to a criminal complaint, Jones said she had been driving west on Mineral Point Road and was talking on her cellphone and looking for a home near Tree Lane when "all of a sudden it was like boom!"

She told police she did not see the person she struck. She said she had been drinking before the crash and felt "tipsy." A preliminary breath test found she had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.129%. In court Tuesday, Keyes said a blood sample analysis found Jones' blood alcohol concentration was 0.154%. The limit for drivers is 0.08%.

Police had said Dunn was a pedestrian, but according to the complaint, a witness who was a co-worker of Dunn said he had been riding his bike to work. Investigators found a bike at the scene, the complaint states.

