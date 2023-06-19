A Sun Prairie man was arrested after a gunshot was reported in McFarland on Sunday morning, McFarland police reported.

At about 7:15 a.m. Sunday, police were sent to the 4700 block of Dale Street on reports of a disturbance and while officers were on the way, they were told that one of the subjects was seen firing a gun and was getting into a vehicle to leave the area, Chief Aaron Chapin said in a statement.

Police found the vehicle and made a high-risk stop. The driver, Bradley M. Benson Jr., 28, of Sun Prairie, was arrested without incident and a handgun that had recently been fired was found in the vehicle, Chapin said.

Benson was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, pointing a firearm at an individual, and disorderly conduct.

Police found a shell casing where the gun was reported fired, but there were no reports of injuries or property damage, Chapin said.

After interviewing people involved and witnesses, Chapin said it “appears to be an isolated and targeted incident.”

