One family was displaced but no one was hurt Thursday in a fire in one unit of an eight-unit apartment building in Sun Prairie, the city's Fire Department said.

The people living in the apartment that caught fire were not home at the time the fire started in a bedroom of the ground-floor unit in the building in the 200 block of Foxdale Drive.

In a news release, the Fire Department says the cause of the fire has not been confirmed but that it was unintentional and urges people to "ensure all candles and incense are not left unattended, placed on a sturdy non-combustible surface, and confirmed to be extinguished prior to leaving."

Those living in the other seven units of the building were allowed to return after the fire was out and the building cleared of smoke, the Fire Department said. The American Red Cross and the building's property manager were getting temporary housing for the displaced family.

Two Sun Prairie police officers were treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

