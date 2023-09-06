Madison Police are investigating a Tuesday night strong-arm robbery at a gas station on Madison's East side.
At 8:45 p.m., police were dispatched to Casey's General Store in the 3600 block of Cross Hill Drive, where they say a masked man demanded money from employees. The man took less than $100 worth of merchandise before leaving in a vehicle, according to a post on Chief Shon Barnes' blog.
THe man did not make any threats and employees did not see a weapon on him. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.