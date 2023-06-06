A stray bullet came within inches of striking someone lying in bed in a home on Madison's East Side Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers were sent to the 2800 block of Dahle Street at about 11:46 a.m. after gunfire was reported there, police said in a news release.

Witnesses said someone in a vehicle opened fire at another vehicle and three homes were struck by bullets, including two that were occupied, police said. More than a dozen shell casings were recovered at the scene, including one that nearly hit a person and was found lodged in a mattress.