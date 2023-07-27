A 15-year-old boy was arrested early Thursday morning on the East Side after a chase of a stolen vehicle, Madison police reported.

An officer spotted the vehicle reported stolen in Fitchburg turn onto Milwaukee Street from inbound East Washington Avenue about 1:30 a.m. and attempted to stop it, but it sped away, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

More officers from Madison and another agency joined in the attempt to stop the vehicle as it drove in the Darbo neighborhood. The vehicle drove outbound on Highway 30 and hit a road spike laid down by police, Fryer said.

The vehicle stopped on Stoughton Road and it was empty when officers arrived. However, the 15-year-old was found nearby, after running through a wooded area and jumping a fence, by Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies, Fryer said.

The teen was taken to the juvenile jail for an initial assessment. Authorities did not indicate whether he was placed in detention or released.