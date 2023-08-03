The driver of a stolen car discarded a loaded gun as he ran from police during a traffic stop early Thursday morning on Madison's East Side.

Police stopped Joseph Rehbein, 31 at 3:30 a.m. behind an apartment complex near Oak Street and Commercial Avenue. He took off on foot during the stop, throwing a loaded gun onto the ground, according to Madison Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer.

Officers took Rehbein into custody on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin and bail jumping.

In addition to the weapon, police recovered a slew of drugs, including more than 160 grams of meth.

