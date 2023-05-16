The State Patrol said Tuesday that it will be using aerial enforcement along Interstate 39/90 in Rock County on Tuesday and Dane County on Friday, weather permitting.

It also will do aerial enforcement along I-94 in Kenosha County on Wednesday and Eau Claire County on Thursday.

The State Patrol said many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce its goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws.

The aircraft use a timing device known as VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder) along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds. When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact State Patrol vehicles to make a traffic stop.

The State Patrol said it analyzes data on traffic citations, crash reports and related information to identify highway corridors for enforcement, which often is paid for by federal grants.

If weather conditions are unfavorable for flying, enforcement typically proceeds using ground-based units.