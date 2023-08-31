Crisis negotiators helped bring a peaceful end to a stand-off with an armed, suicidal man Wednesday night on the North Side, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the 800 block of Fulton Lane shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a suicidal man outside who was armed with an edged weapon, and possibly had ingested an unknown substance, Lt. Eric Vosburg said in a statement.

When police arrived, the man fled and climbed onto the roof of a residence before jumping off and going into a garage. Officers also were told the man may have a firearm, so SWAT, a K9 unit, and crisis negotiators were brought in, Vosburg said.

Crisis negotiators were able to talk to the man and officers ultimately safely took him into custody at 11:16 p.m., Vosburg said, adding that no firearm was found.

The man also faces charges stemming from prior police calls, Vosburg said.