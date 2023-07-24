A stabbing injured a woman on the East Side on Thursday morning, Madison police reported.
Officers sent to 500 block of Bowman Avenue shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday found a 30-year-old woman with a stab wound to the arm, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The woman’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, Fryer said.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.
