A woman was arrested after stabbing two people during a fight at a Far East Side bar on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to a fight at Club LaMark, 1525 N. Stoughton Road, at about 11:20 p.m. Sunday and found that during the fight two people sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing, Sgt. Christopher Hall said in a statement.

The 34-year-old man and 47-year-old woman suffered injuries that weren’t considered life threatening, Hall said.

Police arrested a 21-year-old woman and recovered a weapon and other evidence were recovered.

She was tentatively charged with strong-arm robbery, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct while armed, criminal damage to property and multiple counts of bail jumping.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Information can be shared anonymously. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest also may qualify for a monetary reward.