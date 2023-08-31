Janesville police said they are seeking a woman who stabbed her boyfriend early Thursday.

At about 12:35 a.m. Thursday, officers were sent to the 1300 block of Morningside Drive in Janesville for a man who was stabbed in the arm by his girlfriend, Sgt. Rogelio Carrasco said in a statement.

The woman left before police arrived, and they found the man with a single stab wound to his arm that was not considered life-threatening. He refused medical treatment and refused to be transported for additional medical care, Carrasco said.

The man previously lived with the woman in Illinois, Carrasco said.

The weapon was recovered, and the area was thoroughly searched, but the woman was not found, Carrasco said.