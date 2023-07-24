A potentially intoxicated motorcyclist struck and killed a 68-year-old man before getting thrown from his bike and dying on East Washington Avenue Friday night, Madison police said.

The bike's operator, 20-year-old Alexis Arias, of Madison, was speeding down East Washington Avenue just after 9 p.m. when he hit 68-year-old Bradley J. Juve, 68, also of Madison, said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson.

Juve did not have a signal to cross the street at Eagen Road when he was hit, Fryer said.

Witnesses told authorities they had seen Arias speeding and driving recklessly on his motorcycle right before the crash, Fryer said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the two men on Monday.

The incident closed outgoing traffic on East Washington Avenue until about 1 a.m. on Saturday.